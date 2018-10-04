Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Thursday, October 04, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Diane Humphries, 35, drink-driving

A mother-of-four drank on a rare night out and was found to be over the alcohol limit.

Diane Humphries, a 35-year-old cashier, of Harrison Mews, St Annes, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was banned from the road for 12 months, fined £600 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £60 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police saw Humphries driving an Audi A3 on Church Road, St Annes, on September 15, at 1.45am.

As the police patrol followed her an officer saw she indicated left but passed a number of left turns before driving into St Thomas Road.

She then indicated right but again passed a number of right turns before turning into St Davids Road South.

A breath test showed 56 microgrammes of alcohol in her body – 35 is the limit.

Robert Castle, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had recently given birth.

She had not been out for some time, but that night went to a local pub with friends and had just two small glasses of wine with a mixer.

The defence said because Humphries had not been out for so long the alcohol maybe had a greater effect on her.

Christopher Thompson, 38, drink-driving

A maintenance man who was more than twice over the alcohol level pulled out in front of a police patrol car at Lytham.

Christopher Thompson was stopped and found to be committing his third offence of drink-driving.

Thompson, 38, of Great Birchwood Park, Lytham Road, Warton, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 22 months, fined £400 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £40 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Thompson was driving a transit van when he pulled out of the Lytham branch of Lidl onto Preston Road in front of a patrol car on September 15 at 7.45pm.

An officer saw Thompson move towards the central line and his driving later forced another vehicle to stop on a roundabout.

Thompson pulled up on Saltcotes Road over some cones and started climbing towards the passenger seat.

A breath test showed 73 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

He had two previous drink-drive convictions from 2001 and 2007.

Thompson’s defence lawyer said his client had been out with a works colleague.

The colleague had passed out and Thompson foolishly drove the van after drinking. He had no alternative motive when he exited from the passenger side.

Matthew Gill, 42, theft

A man went on a shoplifting spree after he built up drugs debts.

He stole from shops six times to try and and raise cash to pay off the person who wanted his money back.

Heroin addict Matthew Gill admitted the six offences which took place in Fleetwood.

He stole meat, alcohol, toys and air fresheners valued at almost £400.

Gill, 42, of Wood Street, Fleetwood, was arrested after police studied CCTV from the shops.

Gill was given a four month jail term suspended for a year.

He must obey a 28 day curfew and pay £120 towards compensating his victims.

Jack Belsey, 26, escaping from police custody

A Fleetwood man has appeared at court charged with escaping from police arrest.

Jack Belsey, 26, is alleged to have run off from the property on Rossall Road, Fleetwood, where he lives as a police officer was arresting him over a domestic issue.

Belsey’s case must be heard at Preston Crown Court.

He was bailed on condition he reports to Fleetwood police three times a week.

He was granted bail and will appear at the higher court on October 31.

Simon Croft, 30, threatening behaviour

A homeless man caused a fracas in Blackpool town centre as he shouted and swore in the street.

Simon Croft threatened to stab a man and called a young mother pushing a pram a tramp.

Croft, unemployed, 30, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner.

He was fined £40 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a town warden saw Croft sitting against a rubbish bin opposite the Co-op in Abingdon Street, on September 12, at 10.10am

A man offered Croft a cigarette and the defendant swore saying he did not want it.

He then threatened to stab the man in the neck and made stabbing gestures with his hand.

Croft than asked a woman pushing a pram to stop staring at him and called her a tramp.