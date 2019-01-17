Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Thursday, January 17, 2019

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

David Payne, 33, failing to comply with post prison sentence supervision

A man with many problems was granted his wish when he asked magistrates to sent him to prison.

David Payne was described as having issues with the illegal use of substances, mental health worries and no permanent accommodation.

Payne, 33, who gave a care of address of Falmouth Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with post prison sentence supervision.

He was sentence to seven days jail by Blackpool magistrates.

Charmain Price, prosecuting for the probation service, said Payne had served a jail sentence for theft from a shop and was released in August last year,

He had missed appointments with his probation officer on September 25 and October 2 and there had been no contact with him apart from when he attended his initial induction session.

Brett Chappell, defending, told magistrates: “My client believes custody, at this moment in time, is the best place for him to be.

“He is a shadow of his former self. He has mental health difficulties, an addiction to illicit substances and no accommodation.

“In future he will have to work with probation and other agencies or he will end up in an early grave.”

Matthew Gill, 42, shoplifting

A father who turned to crime to settle a drug debt after he was released from prison has been jailed.

Matthew Gill stole more than £200 of alcohol after being told by a man he owed money to that providing booze would reduce the debt. Gill, 42, of Madison Avenue, Bispham, pleaded guilty to two offences of shoplifting.

He was sentenced to 16 weeks jail and ordered to pay £105 compensationProsecutor, Pam Smith, said Gill stole three bottles of vodka worth £105 from Sainsbury’s, Red Bank Road on January 13 at 10.10am.

He was apprehended by a security officer after returning to the store at 2.25pm and taking two bottles of vodka and one of gin valued at £98.

Gill had a record of 31 offences of theft and similar crimes and was on licence from prison at the time of the offences.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client had had a long-term problem with class A drugs.

After he was released from jail in December his drug past caught up with him and someone he owed money to in the past injured him.

Gill had kept off street drugs since he left prison and was working with drug rehabilitation specialists.

Anthony Pegler, 51, sexual touching

A 51 -year-old Blackpool man has been charged with illegally sexually touching an eight-year-old girl.

Amusement ride maintenance man Anthony Pegler, 51, of Erdington Road was granted bail.

He is charged with intentionally sexually touching the girl in May last year.

His case was sent for trial- he denied the offence-where he will appear on January 29.

As terms of his bail he must not have any contact with witnesses in the case.

Mark Johnson, 63, gross indecency and making indecent pictures of a child

A man has been sent for Crown Court trial charged with sex offences involving a child which are alleged to have taken place in Blackpool and the Lake District.

Mark Johnson, 63, who comes from Pontefract, West Yorkshire, is said to have committed the offences between 1980 and 1986.

He will appear at the higher court on February 13.

Johnson faces 14 allegations of gross indecency with a boy aged under 14.

He is also charged with three offences of indecently assaulting the boy and two offences of making indecent pictures of a child.

Defence lawyer Brett Chappell said he client was pleading not guilty to all the offences and said the matters should be dealt with at the higher court.

The judge granted the former Blackpool man bail.He must have no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Damian Brady, 47, behaving in a threatening manner and possessing an offensive weapon

A man threatened to mutilate Christmas shoppers with razor blades in a busy town centre.

Damian Brady pleaded with police in Blackpool to arrest him saying he was going to kill someone and himself.

Brady, 47, of Dickson Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner and two offences of possessing an offensive weapon in the form of a razor blade.

He was bailed to appear on February 13 for sentence at Preston Crown Court.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police saw Brady outside the Winter Gardens on December 13.

He told police he had two razor blades and said to officers: “Arrest me. I want to kill someone and myself. I want to mutilate someone.”