Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Friday, September 21, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Kiera Shaw, 23, assault

Blackpool Magistrates Court

A mother-of-two launched an attack on a woman in a supermarket aisle, Blackpool Magistrates were told.

Kiera Shaw, 23, of Caroline Street, Blackpool admitted assault in the ASDA store punching the woman in the face in front of several children.

Her victim was going out with Shaw’s former boyfriend, the magistrates heard.

Shaw was sentenced to do 15 days rehabilitation and 120 hour unpaid work.

She must pay a total of £270 in fines and compensation and abide by a restraining order which forbids her from contacting her victim.

David Charnley, defending, said the victim had exaggerted the extent of the attack in her police statement.

“My client had been receiving unwanted text messages from this woman,” he said.

Stephen Ferris, 49, breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order

A persistent beggar around the Blackpool area has been jailed.

Stephen Ferris, 49, of Church Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order.

He was sentenced to six weeks jail and ordered to pay £150 costs with £115 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Andrew Robinson, said Ferris had been put on a two year Criminal Behaviour Order in January last year which banned him from begging people for money.

On August 11 at 3.15pm a resort centre warden saw Ferris sitting outside Pizza Hut telling people he was homeless and asking them for money.

He had had previous breaches of his Criminal Behaviour Order and been jailed for them.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said when Ferris was in Preston Prison he had been getting help from the psychiatrist there and been diagnosed with dementia.

He had been put on medication which had cleared his thoughts when at times he had been incoherent and rambling.

PaulHadfield, 49, breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO)

A convicted paedophile failed to tell police he had been living at a woman’s home in Blackpool.

Paul Hadfield had previously been convicted of sexual activity with a child after a girl woke up and found him on top of her during a sleepover.

Hadfield, 49, of Station Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) by staying at an address for more than seven days in a 12 month period between June 1 and 28, which was different from the one he had registered with the police.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 10 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service and fined £30 with £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said police were called to the report of a domestic incident at a woman’s home in Blackpool.

Hadfield was there and said he was having a relationship with the woman.

Inquiries showed he was on a SOPO and that he had not revealed to police he had lived at the woman’s address for more than seven days.

The prosecutor said Hadfield had been made the subject of the SOPO in 2014 as a result of sexual activity with a child.

He had formed a relationship with a mother-of-three and been found on top of a female friend of the woman’s 13-year-old daughter when she had a sleepover.

The same year he breached the SOPO when he was found to have had two young girls at his flat.

John McLaren, defending, said Hadfield and his mother had been very dependant on each other and when she died at the beginning of the year he was a bit lost.

He was happy to start a relationship with the woman but it was an intermittent relationship.

Hadfield did not think he had spent seven days or more at her address so he had not informed the police.

The authorities now knew he had a second address.

Steven Dollin, 32, assault

A man slapped an eight-year-old boy across the face after finding out the boy had spent £400 of his money on extras for his Xbox.

Steven Dollin also grabbed the boy’s hair when he discovered the child had used his security password to buy in-game add-ons for his games player.

Dollin, 32, of Poulton Road, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to assault. He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with unpaid to 30 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, put in a six weeks curfew Mondays to Thursdays from 9pm to 6am and ordered to pay £85 victims’ surcharge.

When interviewed by police Dollin said he felt sick at what he had done.

Dollin had a record of 34 previous offences many for violence including wounding, assault and affray.

He was under financial pressure at the time.