Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Friday, November 02, 2018

Here is the latest round-up from Blackpool's court.

Mark Thomas, 45, stalking

Blackpool Magistrates Court

A man accused of creating a spy hole in the ceiling of his ex partner’s loft so he could secretly spy on her in her bedroom has appeared in court.

Engineer Mark Thomas is accused of stalking his ex for a month, causing her serious alarm and distress.

The stalking allegation includes twice going into her Fleetwood home without her knowledge and going into the loft and drilling the hole.

The offence is alleged to have happened over October this year.

Thomas, 45, of Caunce Street, Blackpool, was remanded in custody by District Judge Jane Goodwin, who decided the case must be heard at Preston Crown Court.

Thomas will appear at the higher court on November 28.

He is also charged with intimidating the same woman by standing in her back garden and asking for a knife and threatening to kill himself if she refused to resume their relationship.

Jenna O’Brien, 31, drink-driving, no insurance and no licence

A care worker was over the alcohol limit when she said she would drive a friend’s car because the friend was intoxicated.

Jenna O’Brien, 31, of Regent Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol without insurance and not in accordance with her learner’s licence.

She was banned from the road for 12 months, fined £350 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police stopped a Peugeot O’Brien was driving on Queen Street, Blackpool, because it was showing as uninsured.

A breath test showed 42 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Adam Whittaker, defending, said his client had made an error of judgement by offering to drive back as her friend was drunk and she had only had a couple of drinks over several hours.

She had a provisional licence and had been taking lessons and did not know the car was not insured.

Theresa Ratcliffe, 34, possessing drugs

A woman was found with heroin in Blackpool.

Theresa Ratcliffe, 34, formerly of Spencer Court, North Shore, now of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to possessing class A drugs.

She also admitted being in breach of a suspended prison sentence imposed at crown court.

Prosecutor Pam Smith’s application that the case be sent to the higher court was not opposed by defence lawyer Steven Townley.

Ratcliffe was bailed to appear for sentence at Preston Crown Court on November 28.

Kain Barklam, 19, ailing to stop after an accident, careless driving and having no insurance

A teenager smashed into two cars during a road rage incident at Blackpool.

Kain Barklam rammed the rear of one car at speed then drove onto the wrong side of the road and crashed head-on into another car.

The incident started when he tailgated another car and when he drew alongside the other driver Barklam’s woman passenger threw a can cutting the other driver’s lip.

Barklam, a 19-year-old IT technician, of Kilmory Place, Bispham, pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident, careless driving and having no insurance.

He was banned from the road for six months, fined £560 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £33 victims surcharge.

Christopher Ashton, 31, drunk and disorderly

A Blackpool man scattered street furniture around outside a town centre coffee shop.

Christopher Ashton, 31, was swearing and shouting and police were called to calm him down.

Ashton, of Central Drive, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Church Street.Ashton told Magistrates:”I have been sober for two weeks.

“I do not like causing problems for other people .”

He was given a 12 month conditional discharge.