Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Thursday, February 21, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Clare Eastwood, 30, drink-driving, breach of suspended prison sentence

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A mother-of-two was over the alcohol limit when she crashed her car after skidding on black ice.

Clare Eastwood’s female passenger suffered cuts to her mouth and forehead after the car rolled to the side and hit a bush.

Eastwood, 30, of Belvedere Road, Thornton, who runs her own shop, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol and breaching a suspended prison sentence imposed for causing damage.

She was banned from the road for 14 months, fined £215 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a woman who lived on Briarwood Close, Thornton, told police on February 1, at 3.15am, two women had knocked on her door and said they had been in an accident.

As officers drove to the scene Eastwood flagged them down and told them she had skidded on black ice and crashed her Ford car on Tarn Road, Thornton.

A breath test showed 43 microgrammes of alcohol in her body - 35 is the limit.

Michale Woosnam, defending, said Eastwood and her friend had caught the train to Manchester for a concert and while there she drank some wine.

There were problems with train cancellations and by the time they got back to Poulton, Eastwood believed she was fit to drive.

Susan Wood, 63, benefits fraud

A woman accused of benefit fraud involving more than £50,000 has made her first appearance at court.

Susan Wood is alleged to have dishonestly claimed Personal Independence Payment by failing to reveal her physical capabilities had improved.

She is also accused of illegally obtaining Employment and Support Allowance, housing benefit and Jobseekers Allowance by not declaring she lived with a partner.

Wood, 63, of Rodwell Walk, Grange Park, faces three offences of dishonestly failing to notify a change in circumstances and one offence of dishonestly making a false statement.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between May 2014 and January 2018 at Blackpool.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, asked for the case to be heard at crown court.

Defence lawyer, Brett Chappell, said his client would not indicate pleas to the offences at that stage.

Wood was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on March 20.

Fiona Smith, 46, obstruction

An anti-fracking protester sat or lay down in front of vehicles entering and leaving the Cuadrilla gas exploration site.

The town’s magistrates heard that 46-year-old Fiona Smith who lives at the New Hope protest camp on Preston New Road was arrested when she refused police requests to get up and move.

Smith denied wilfully obstructing the A583 outside the fracking site at Little Plumpton.

However, magistrates found her guilty of the offence which took place on November 6 last year.

Smith was given a six month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £125 costs and £20 victims’ surcharge.

Her lawyer Nikki Hall said her client admitted peacefully protesting but had not acted irresponsibly.

Dr Chris Rossall, 67, drink-driving

A doctor accused of driving while almost three times over the alcohol limit has made his first appearance at court.

Dr Chris Rossall, aged 67, of Bank Lane, Warton, pleaded not guilty to driving a BMW 420 with 99 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

The offence is alleged to have taken place on Preston Road, Lytham, on January 28 this year.

Dr Rossall was bailed for a management hearing of his case on April 9 by magistrates who set his trial date for June 3.

John Calland, 74, drink-driving

A pensioner was over the alcohol limit and ruined his 50-year clean driving record when he crashed his camper van at Fleetwood.

John Calland moved his van only between four to five feet to retrieve a lighter he had dropped but he then rear-ended a parked car in front.Calland, 74, of Manor Grove, Aspull, Wigan, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was disqualified from driving for 17 months, fined £271 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.Presiding magistrate, Ian Lavender, told him: “This is a sad situation for you, having got to where you are in life with no previous convictions, you now have one.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said on September 2 about 8pm police were called to The Esplanade, Fleetwood, where Calland’s camper van had collided with a parked Seat.