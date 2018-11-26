Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, November 26, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Hollie Manders, 24, threatening behaviour

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A woman was caught on CCTV when she took part in a large scale disturbance at a Blackpool pub following a funeral.

Hollie Manders could be seen throwing several pool balls, one of which appeared to hit a staff member and pushing the landlord at the Albert pub, Lytham Road, South Shore, and punching a man.

Manders, a 24-year-old single mother-of-one, of Brooks Street, Marton, who works in a cafe, pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour.

She was sentenced to three months jail, suspended for a year months, put on a 12 month community order with up to 20 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, ordered to do 100 hours unpaid work for the community and told to pay £85 costs with £115 victims’ surcharge.

Presiding magistrate, Simon Bridge, told her: “The CCTV evidence is pretty grim. You hurled a pool ball - that could have killed someone. Five pool balls were involved.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a disturbance involving a large number of people took place at the Albert on May 15, from 8pm.

Manders was seen pushing the landlord in the chest, punching a man in the side of the head and throwing pool balls. Steven Townley, defending, said it had been the funeral of a 23-year-old friend of Manders who had had cancer and died of sepsis.

About 30 to 40 mourners had moved on from the wake to the Albert pub and Manders, who rarely went out, became drunk on wine.

David Gill, 54, drink-driving

A drink-driver was seen speeding and tailgating other vehicles on the motorway. David Gill, a 54-year-old electrician, of Miller Crescent, Singleton, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with 70 hours of unpaid work for the community, banned from driving for 40 months and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a police patrol on the M55 on November 3, at 9.20pm, saw Gill in a Ford Fiesta speeding at more than 70mph and tailgating other vehicles.

The patrol followed Gill and stopped him when he turned off onto Fleetwood Road, Kirkham. A breath test showed 87 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

He had a previous drink-driving conviction from 2012.

Alia Khokhar, defending, said her client had gone to Stockport to stay with his ex partner but after having some drinks at her sister’s the couple argued and he was told he could not stay the night.

Michael McDermott, 40, drink-driving

A driver with a flat tyre was found to be almost three times over the alcohol level.

Michael McDermott, 40, of Homestead Way, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was sentenced to a 12 month community order with 25 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, put on an eight weeks curfew from 8pm to 6pm, disqualified from driving for 24 months and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police patrolling Amounderness Way on November 1, at 1.30am, saw McDermott in a car parked at the kerb. There was the smell of a burning clutch and the vehicle had a flat tyre.

A breath test showed 101 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Alia Khokhar, defending, said McDermott and his partner had two children and they had split-up a couple of years ago.

Since then he had started having an alcohol problem and been a secret drinker.

McDermott, who had lost his job as a delivery driver because of this offence, had now asked for and was getting help from alcohol rehabilitation specialists.

Lee Fountain, 26, drink-driving

A part-time disc jockey was over the alcohol limit after working.

Lee Fountain, a 26-year-old customer relations manager, of Sherwood Avenue, Layton, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 20 months, fined £250 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police saw Fountain, on November 2 about 4am, failing to stop at a roundabout on Queen Street. At traffic lights he tried to accelerate away but the car was in neutral and there was a loud revving noise. A breath test showed 72 microgrammes of alcohol in his body.

Alia Khokhar, defending, said her client, who had no previous convictions, occasionally worked as a DJ, which he was doing the night of the offence.