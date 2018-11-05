Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, November 05, 2018

Here is the latest round-up from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Matthew Jackson, 36, assault

Blackpool Magistrates Court

A man burst into his former family home after becoming upset that his estranged wife had a new boyfriend.

Matthew Jackson pushed his wife’s new partner and kicked the front door sending his wife flying to the floor.

Jackson, 36, formerly of Winnipeg Place, Bispham, now living at Warbreck Court, North Shore, pleaded guilty to two offences of assault.

He was fined £230 with £40 costs and ordered to pay £50 compensation plus £85 victims’ surcharge.

Blackpool magistrates also put him on a two year restraining order which bans entering the former family home and from contacting the complainants except through the family court or solicitors.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Jackson and his wife had been in a relationship for 16 years and had two children but had broken up in September this year.

On October 6 at 9.30pm Jackson arrived at the former family home, pushed past his wife and confronted her new partner, putting his head right up to the other man’s.

The new partner said Jackson pushed him.

Jackson’s wife managed to intervene and get her husband out of the house.

Jackson then kicked the door which hit his wife causing her to fall to the floor.

The wife, who suffered, who suffered a lump to her forehead and a bruised hand and knee, said in a victim’s impact statement: “His behaviour is causing me great stress. My life has been mental torture. I want him to accept the marriage is over and leave me alone.”

When interviewed Jackson said he had pushed his wife’s new partner and when he kicked the door he thought it was locked and had no idea it would fly open and hit his wife.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client had thought the relationship was in a good place.

He then worked away for a week and when he returned his wife told him she had met someone else and she wanted him out of the house.

Jackson saw them together the evening of the offence and went to confront them over how long their relationship had been going on.

Jackson now accepted the marriage was over and he had moved on.

READ MORE>>> Friday's round-up of cases at Blackpool Magistrates



Ashley Dodd, 26, arson with intent to endanger life

A man has made his first appearance at court charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

Ashley Lee Dodd, 26, is alleged to have pushed a burning firework through the letter box of a house on Grosvenor Street Blackpool on October 31.

Dodd of Lockerbie Avenue, Anchorsholme, is charged with arson with intent to endanger the life of a man who lives at that address.

Blackpool Magistrates remanded Dodd in custody until December 5 when he will appear before Preston Crown Court.

Robert Cosgrove, 28, assault

A Fleetwood man took revenge when he objected to texts being sent to his girlfriend.

The texts contained questions about the type of underwear the woman had on.

Robert Cosgrove, 28, of Bayside, Fleetwood decided to confront the sender– a shop owner.

He assaulted the man in the street demanding he apologised to the woman involved.

Steven Townley, defending, said: “My client and his girlfriend were going through a difficult time and the victim decided to get involved sending her messages asking her if she was wearing certain types of undergarments.”

Cosgrove was given a one year community order during which he must do 100 unpaid work and pay £220 in costs and compensation.

Robert Woolley, 56, theft

A man was used by a couple to steal hundreds of pounds of goods from a store.

Robert Woolley was told he was “just going to do a bit of shopping” for the couple who disappeared after the defendant was detained.

Woolley, 56, of Dean Street, South Shore, admitted theft of three Michael Kors jackets and a child’s scooter valued together at £245.

He was fined £80 with £40 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a security guard at TK Maxx, on Squires Gate retail park, saw Woolley come into the store with a woman on October 10.

The guard recognised the woman and a man waiting outside in a car.

The woman selected some jackets, put them in a bag and gave it to Woolley. Woolley was detained as he left the store.

Adam Whittaker, defending, said his client was a vulnerable victim, with no history of shoplifting, who had been exploited by the couple.

Woolley had been befriended by a man who asked him if he wanted to do a bit of work. Woolley then met the man at the retail park and was told to carry what the woman selected.