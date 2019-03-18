Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, March 18, 2019

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Chloe Thursfield, 25, not sending child to school

A mother with mental health problems has been sentenced for failing to send her child to school because she was afraid he would be hurt in a terror attack.

Chloe Thursfield also told an official she could not take him to school because she could not get up in the morning.

The 25-year-old, of Bowness Avenue, Mereside, had two previous convictions for not sending her son to school.

She was sentenced to a 12 month community order with up to 25 days rehabilitation, ordered to do 40 hours unpaid work for the community and told to pay an £85 victim surcharge

Lynda Bennett, prosecuting for Blackpool Council, said on one visit to Thursfield’s home, the boy told a pupil welfare officer his mum was asleep and he could not wake her. She could give no reason why he had not been to school.

Stephen Duffy, defending, told magistrates: “She does not want to send him to school primarily because she thinks if the child goes to school there will be some sort of terrorist attack there and the child will be at risk.”

He added that she was getting help for mental health issues including obsessive compulsive disorder and agoraphobia, a fear of open spaces.

Alexander Waugh, 51, not sending child to school

A dad who refused to a pay a fine for taking his daughter out of school for a two-week holiday has been prosecuted.

Alexander Waugh, 51, said his former partner had paid a similar fine for the same offence and it was not fair they should both have to pay. Waugh, of Adstone Avenue, Grange Park, pleaded guilty to failing to ensure a child’s regular attendance at school.

He was fined £30 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Lynda Bennett, prosecuting for Blackpool Council, the girl’s school had not given permission for her absence.

Waugh told magistrates: “We saved up for years to go on holiday and could not afford to take her out of school time because it would have cost four times as much.”

Darius Anderson, 23, drug driving

A learner motorist visiting Blackpool was caught drug driving after being spotted by police with no headlights on.

Darius Anderson, 23, of Ashley Park, Manchester, pleaded guilty to drug driving and driving not in accordance with his provisional licence.

He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £100 with £85 costs and made to pay a £30 victim surcharge. An existing probation supervision order was extended by 12 months.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said on October 7 at around 9pm, police saw Anderson driving a BMW 1 on the M55 towards Blackpool with side and fog lights on but no headlights.

A blood test showed 4.6 units of cannabis in his body – 2 is the legal limit.

Anderson was described as an impulsive young man who succumbed to peer pressure. He also had mental health issues which were not helped by his continuing use of cannabis.

Terry Ward, 29, racially aggravated harassment

A Blackpool man has been jailed for racial abuse.

Terry Ward, 29, of Buchanan Street, Blackpool, was drunk when he was arrested in the town centre.

He was put in a police cell and during a regular check-up hurled racial abuse at a detention officer. Ward admitted racially aggravated harassment.

He was jailed for 21 days and must pay a £115 victim surcharge.