Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Friday, March 15, 2019

These are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Ben Ashman, 21, two charges of assault

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man who assaulted a woman and a 16-year-old teenage boy has avoided being sent to prison. Ben Ashman, aged 21, of Daggers Hall Lane, Marton, pleaded guilty to two offences of assault.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 30 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, fined £40 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £50 compensation to the teenager plus £85 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

The court was told Ashman was arguing in Queen Victoria Street with a woman he was out with.

Without provocation Ashman punched the teenage boy, who was just passing by.

Ashman was then seen grabbing the woman by the neck and punching her causing her to fall to the ground.

Kathryn Jamieson-Sinclair, defending, said her client had a number of mental health issues and had been diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum.

Gurudip Shekhon, 35, drink-driving

A father who was over the alcohol limit caused a crash which damaged two parked cars and then drove off from the accident scene.

Gurudip Shekhon, aged 35, of Pleasant Street, North Shore, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

He was disqualified from driving for 17 months and fined £300 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said on February 24 at 4.45am police called to Lord Street found a parked Ford Fiesta and Rover with collision damage.

Damage from a white car, including the bumper, were nearby.

Officers found a Honda Jazz on Braithwaite Street with damage consistent to the debris found at the accident scene.

Shekon was in the back seat of the courtesy car and admitted he had been driving.

A breath test showed 61 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Shekon, who had no previous convictions, told magistrates he did not usually drink but he had gone to a friend’s party. He had originally no intention of driving but felt okay and decided to drive home.

Andrea Grieves, 43, two charges of theft

A defendant had been taken to hospital by ambulance and was unable to attend court Blackpool magistrates were told. Andrea Grieves, aged 43, of Oakley Walk, Middlesbrough, faces two charges of theft.

She is alleged to have stolen £281 worth of household goods from the resort’s B and M Bargains on February 19 and the next day taken household goods valued at £67 from the same store. Grieves’ case was adjourned and she was bailed on the condition she did not enter Blackpool except for court appearances.

Sebastian Moterca, 24, theft

A food factory worker stole so he could send money back to his child in Romania.

Sebastian Moterca, aged 24, of Foxdale Avenue, Layton, who had the court proceedings relayed to him by a Romanian interpreter, pleaded guilty to theft.

He was fined £320 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates. Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said on February 17 a security officer at Debenhams saw Moterca put a £169 jacket over his arm.

He was tracked by CCTV which showed him removing the jacket’s security tag.

He left without paying and was detained outside. Stephen Duffy, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had a child who lived in Romania who he was anxious to send money for but could not afford it. He stole the jacket intending to sell it on.

Timothy Palin, 22, drunk and disorderly

A man was arrested after being rude to his father in the street. Timothy Palin, unemployed, aged 22, of Fleetwood Road North, Thornton Cleveleys, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

He was fined £40 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates. Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said on February 23 police received a report a man was on Derby Road with a knife. Officers went to the area and saw Palin, who was searched, but no weapon was found.

Palin was drunk and was shouting in the street. Officers tried to get him to go home with his father but he then started being abusive to his dad. At the time of the offence he was on post prison sentence supervision.

Steven Townley, defending, said: “He accepts he had too much to drink on the day in question. He suffers from mental health problems.”