Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Friday, March 1, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Daniel Smith, 24, breach of community order

A St Annes man blamed a bad bout of food poisoning for breaking the terms of his community order.

Twenty-four-year-old Daniel Smith of Lightburne Avenue, failed to turn up to do two sessions of unpaid work for the community imposed on him by magistrates for failing to give a breath specimen when asked by police

Smith admitted breaching his community order and admitted that he failed to provide the probation service with medical evidence that he had been ill.

Magistrates added 14 more hours unpaid work to his sentence and ordered Smith to pay £60 court costs. Smith said:”I had been ill with food poisoning and after missing two sessions I felt I did not want to turn up again.”

James Gregson, 44, breach of community order

A lawyer has denied breaching the terms of his community order. The order was imposed on 44-year-old James Gregson after he was found guilty of assaulting his own mother. Gregson of Heyhouses Lane, St Annes, did not keep appointments with his probation officer it was alleged.

Gregson’s lawyer Sue Mugford said her client denied the failure and maintained Gregson had told the probation service via email he had been in London seeking work. The case was adjourned for trial.

Stephen Hopkinson, 35, assault

A man has been warned by a judge that he could face prison after he admitted spitting into the face of his own mother. Stephen Hopkinson also admitted pushing his mother onto a sofa causing her pain,District Judge Jane Goodwin heard.

The judge ordered pre sentence reports on Hopkinson, 35 of Southwood Avenue, Fleetwood, who admitted two assaults on his mother at her home where he acted as her carer.

He also admitted a bail act offence for failing to turn up for an earlier hearing.

His lawyer Patrick Nelligan said: “If there is to be a reuniting of my client and his mother help will be needed to make sure this sort of thing does not happen again.”

The judge warned Hopkinson that all options including prison would be looked at.

Paul Landauer, failing to provide a breath specimen

A man is living in fear of going to prison because of his poor driving history.

Paul Landauer who runs a website based business which match cosmetic surgery patients with prospective surgeons admitted failing to provide a breath specimen after his car was involved in a crash at Weeton Road Wesham when he overtook another vehicle at speed.

Landauer, of Snowshill Crescent, Thornton, has previous convictions for drink drive offences District Judge Jane Goodwin heard.She asked for probation reports on the defendant and warned him all sentencing options were available including prison.

His lawyer Michael Leach said: “I have known this man for many years and he is terrified of going to prison.

“He is self employed and acts as a referral service for people wanting cosmetic surgery.”

Michael Price, 59, speeding

A 59-year-old car valet has been given two weeks to produce evidence that his job will lost if he loses his driving licence.

Michael Price of Victoria Road West, Cleveleys ,faces two allegations of speeding- one in his home town and one on South Shore.

He appeared before Blackpool to argue that he would face hardship if he was banned from the road.

His case was adjourned for two weeks so that he can get evidence from his employer that his job would be lost if he cannot drive.