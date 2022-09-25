Man’s first serious relationship ends in arrest

A man's four week relationship with a Blackpool woman ended with police twice arresting him.

Benjamin Briggs, 30, appeared before Blackpool Magistrates via video link from Preston Prison.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He admitted assaulting the mum-of-two at her South Shore home by throwing a mobile phone at her, injuring her face.

He also admitted trying to get back into her home, breaking a pane of glass in her front door which was valued at £350.

Briggs also admitted offences which happened two weeks later, including harassment of the victim by making repeat phone calls to her.

After telling her he was suicidal, she let him into her home where he lost his temper and smashed a police panic alarm costing £750.

The court heard he had been drinking alcohol before the incidents.

His lawyer Sue Mugford said: "This was his first intimate relationship. He suffers various issues and behaves in an immature way not in line with his age.

"He has suffered his first time behind bars whilst on remand."

Briggs, who said he did not have a fixed address, was sentenced to a community punishment lasting two years with 35 rehabilitation days and forty hours unpaid work.

He must also pay £1,100 damage compensation and £100 compensation to his victim.

He was also made the subject of a two year restraining order.

Man broke bail conditions after running out of electricity

A man who ran out of electricity and went to his mother's for help was arrested for breaching bail conditions.

Carl Blain, 49, of Ilkley Avenue, St Annes visited his mum whilst awaiting sentence for assaulting her.

Before Blackpool Magistrates, he admitted breaching bail conditions imposed on him after he previously pleaded guilty to the charges.

Blain was rebailed after being handed a warning from the Bench.

Robert Castle, defending, said: "He ran out of power and didn’t know what to do, so he went to his mum for help."

Man admits being ‘childish’ after fight with his mum

A 21-year-old man was arrested after police were twice called to his home in Lindale Gardens, Blackpool on the same day.

Magistrates heard how Teon Burrell had been involved in altercations with his mother prior to his arrest.

He admitted breaching the peace and was bound over for a year in the sum of £50.

He told the court: "It was a childish thing to do."

Mental health patient accused of assaulting nurses

A man accused of assaulting four nurses at a hospital has been sent for trial at Preston Crown Court.

Dean Gallagher, 37, of Maynard Street, Preston was remanded in custody by Blackpool Magistrates until he appears at the higher court on October 26.

Gallagher was a patient at the Harbour mental health unit in Blackpool when the nurses reported being assaulted.

He is charged with making threats to kill his girlfriend, four charges of assaulting nurses, two charges of racially aggravated harassment and allegations of threatening criminal damage and causing criminal damage.

His lawyer David Charnley did not apply for bail.

Man bombards woman with texts and phone calls

A man breached his bail by bombarding a woman with texts and phone calls.

Blackpool Magistrates heard that Daniel Pepper, 30, of Borrowdale Road, Blackpool was forbidden to contact the woman as part of the terms of his bail conditions.

Pepper is awaiting sentence after admitting criminal damage to the woman's car. He also admitted assaulting her.

Magistrates have asked for probation reports to be be prepared on him.

Pepper, who admitted the bail breach, said that he had contacted the woman because she was involved in group phone chats.

He was rebailed with a warning about his conduct.

Man kicked police officer as he escaped arrest

A Blackpool man kicked out at police officers as he tried to escape arrest.

Brandon Brook, 24, of Argosy Avenue, was approached by officers as he left a flat in Fleetwood.

He tried to flee by scaling some railings and lashed out with his leg, hitting an officer who tried to stop him.

He managed to get away before he was caught again around 45 minutes later.

Brook admitted obstructing the officer when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said: "He wasn't under arrest by the police. They just wanted to talk to him."

Brook was ordered to pay £112 in fines and costs.

Pair arrested for COVID lockdown breaches

Two people have been accused of breaking immigration regulations brought in by the Government during the COVID pandemic.

The pair are accused of contravening Health Protection Regulations by arriving at an airport which was not designated to handle them.

Software analyst Ernesto Talusig, 41, of Allen Street, Douglas, Isle of Man and Nerissa Talusig, 42, of the same address, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Blackpool Magistrates heard how Border Force officers at Manchester Airport stopped the couple who were en route from Dubai to Douglas, Isle of Man on March 3, 2021.

Dubai was subject to strict COVID Regulations and Manchester Airport was not a designated handling venue at that time.

Magistrates heard the defendants knew they would have to quarantine on the Isle of Man when they ended travel and had had their flight documents examined during their journey.

They will stand trial at Blackpool on February 8, 2023.

Man smashed woman’s teeth after her cat hissed at his dog

A man convicted of assaulting a woman in a park is appealing the court's decision.

Blackpool Magistrates heard the appeal by telecom worker Jake Tomlinson, 27, will be heard at Preston Crown Court at a future date.

Tomlinson, of Yorkshire Street, Morecambe, was found guilty of the assault which took place in March 2020.

The trial court heard how Tomlinson had kicked a woman's cat after she had taken her pet to the park.

The cat had reportedly hissed at a puppy Tomlinson was walking in the park.

Tomlinson then assaulted the woman, injuring her face and smashing her teeth.

Sentence was adjourned pending probation reports on the defendant.

Blackpool Magistrates imposed a £865 fine and Tomlinson must pay his victim £1,500 compensation for her remedial dental work.

Man found with dagger-style knife and drugs

A young man admitted he had a knife in his car when questioned by police.

He told officers that the dagger-style weapon was in a bag hidden in his vehicle.

Kane Twomey, 18, of Mornington Road, Lytham, admitted possessing the knife and a small quantity of cannabis.

The teenager was bailed pending the preparation of probation reports.

‘Stupid’ drink driver banned from road

A routine police check on a vehicle revealed the driver had no insurance.

Craig Anderson, 46, was pulled over by officers who suspected he had been drinking alcohol.

Anderson, of Newton Drive, Blackpool admitted drink driving and having no insurance at Magistrates Court.

He was fined £253 and banned from the road for sixteen months.

He said: "It was a stupid thing to do wasn't it."

Blackpool hotelier accused of benefit fraud

A seaside hotelier stemmed the loss of revenue caused by the pandemic by starting benefit fraud.

Peter Shaw, 69, illegally gained £8,768 by failing to inform the DWP that his partner was earning.

Shaw, of the Kingsbury Hotel in New South Promenade, Blackpool admitted fraud when he appeared before Magistrates.

The court heard that between May 2019 and April 2022 Shaw received Pension Credit.

But he had not told the DWP that he and his partner, Valerie Hodgkiss, ran the hotel.

His partner started to receive her state pension and a private pension, whilst also being employed as a cleaner at the Blackpool and Fylde College.

The DWP found out about the change of circumstances and launched an investigation.

When interviewed by caseworkers, Shaw said things had slipped his mind because of COVID.

Hugh Pond, defending, told the Court his client is now paying back the money at £40 a month.

He added: "At one stage he was told because of his age he might not be prosecuted.

"Because his mind was not operating on the right wavelength at the time, he forgot about the additional income."

Shaw was fined and ordered to pay costs totalling £237.

Woman slapped police officer

Blackpool Magistrates adjourned the hearing of a woman accused of assaulting a police officer.

Pamela McLelland, 47, of Grasmere Road, Blackpool, is said to have slapped the officer .

Defence lawyer Brett Chappell asked the court for an adjournment to allow him to ask police to consider granting his client a caution.

Magistrates accepted his application and the hearing was adjourned until Tuesday, October 18.

Man accused of burglary also wanted by Interpol

A Blackpool man has appeared at court charged with burglary.

Ferenc Horvath, 31, of Grovesnor Street, is alleged to have burgled homes in Leys Road, Blackpool and Headroomgate Road, St Annes .

He is further charged with making four fraudulent transactions at Blackpool pawn shops.

Magistrates sent him for trial at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on Wednesday, October 19.

The prosecution objected to bail on the basis that Horvath is also wanted by Interpol over allegations of criminal offences in Slovenia.

Simon Gretton, defending, said his client would not be entering pleas at this stage.