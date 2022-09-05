Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drink driver handed £10 fine and banned from the road

A Fleetwood man drank after seeing his sick mother in hospital.

Seamus Conway, 54, of Toronto Avenue, admitted drink driving.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

Blackpool Magistrates heard that his car hit an electric junction box on East Park Drive.

He was given a 12 month community punishment with 10 rehabilitation days.

He must pay a £10 fine and was banned from driving for 18 months.

Man charged with burgling two homes

A Fleetwood man has appeared at court charged with burgling two private dwellings.

Stewart Millard, 50, of St John Street, is alleged to have broken into houses on Wray Grove and Willows Avenue in Anchorsholme.

Cash and banks cards are said to have been stolen.

Blackpool Magistrates sent him to custody for trial at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on October 5.

Suspended jail sentence for breaking restraining order

A man twice broke a restraining order by contacting his former partner.

Thomas Curley, 31, of Talbot Road, Blackpool, admitted two charges of harassment at the town's magistrates court when his case was heard on September 5.

He was given eight weeks’ jail suspended for a year, five rehabilitation days and must pay £239 costs.

Curley's messages were of an emotional contact and did not contain threats.

Man broke court order for the thirteenth time

A Blackpool man broke a court order for the thirteenth time.

Reginald Brown, 40, was found by police outside the town centre Ma Kelly's.

Blackpool magistrates heard Brown was in a "no go " area imposed for begging.

Sentence on Brown was deferred for eight weeks after the court heard he had found accommodation on Station Terrace, Blackpool.

If he does not break the order again in the deferred period he was told he would get a suspended sentence.

Knife crime admitted

A Fleetwood man has been remanded in custody to be sentenced at Crown Court for his third knife crime.

Kyle Bee, 23, of Bold Street, admitted having a knife in a convenience store where he used it to threaten the owner.

Bee admitted the offence as well as a criminal damage charge, obstructing police and theft of lager from the Shakespeare Road shop.

He also admitted a further charge of threatening behaviour in a Chinese takeaway and being drunk and disorderly.

Bee made his appearnace at Blackpool Magistrates Court on September 5.

He will next appear at the higher court on November 4.

Man sent for trial over drugs charge

A 22-year-old Blackpool man has appeared at court charged with offering to supply drugs.

Carl Heaney, of no fixed address, was sent for trial at Preston Crown Court by Blackpool Magistrates.

Heaney appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court on September 5.

Heaney is charged with offering to supply crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis in Blackpool between May and July this year.