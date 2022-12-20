Latest Blackpool Magistrates Court cases and convictions up to December 20
From a man who attacked his own mum and left her with a bloody nose to a rape suspect who breached his bail for a fourth time – these are 9 of the latest cases to appear before Blackpool Magistrates’ Court (from Friday, December 16 to Monday, December 19).
Suspected rapist denied bail
A man awaiting trial for the alleged rape of a woman in woodland has had bail refused.
Builder Lawrence Lowther, 23, is due on trial in March next year, Blackpool Magistrates heard.
Lowther, of Poulton Road, Morecambe appeared for the fourth breach of his tagged curfew.
Three of the breaches involved failing to charge the battery on his GPS monitor.
He admitted the breach and was remanded in custody until his trial date.
Man charged with wielding imitation firearm
A Blackpool man has been sent for trial charged with possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear.
Lee Marsden, 28, of Manor Road, is alleged to have had a Retay 9mm blank firing pistol.
Blackpool Magistrates bailed him pending his appearance at Preston Crown Court on January 17, 2023.
Man charged with carrying hunting knife
A man has appeared in court charged with having a large hunting knife in public.
Daniel Scullion, 27, of Johnson Road, Blackpool is alleged to have been seen with the knife in Manchester Road.
Defence lawyer Robert Castle did not enter a plea on behalf of his client.
Magistrates bailed Scullion and sent his case to Preston Crown Court where he will appear on January 16, 2023.
Drink driver has blunt answer for police
A young man had a blunt answer when police pulled over his car in Blackpool.
Asked by an officer if he had been drinking Brian McLeod simply said, "Yes...I'll fail."
Tests later revealed the 20-year-old from Hawick, Scotland to be twice over the drink drive limit.
He admitted the offence at Blackpool Magistrates Court where he was banned from the road for 17 months.
He was also ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £537.
Man armed with metal bar in town centre
Police reacted when CCTV operators captured a man carrying a metal bar in Blackpool town centre.
Cayman Irvine, 19, of Sherbourne Road, Blackpool admitted having an offensive weapon in public.
He also admitted damaging a police issue detention suit at the town's main police station.
Steven Townley, defending, said the bar was a dumbbell bar used in weightlifting and his client only got it out of a bag when he was threatened.
Blackpool Magistrates heard he ripped the seams of the suit whilst being detained.
He was given 120 hours unpaid work and must pay £259 in costs and compensation.
Man admits attacking his own mum
An Ansdell man has admitted assaulting his own mother.
Carl Blain, 49, of Ilkley Avenue, carried out the attack at his mum’s house in St Annes where she suffered a black eye and bloody nose.
He admitted assault and an offence of failing to turn up at court for an earlier hearing.
The court heard police responded to an anonymous tip off about an argument taking place in the victim's home at around midnight where Blain had hit his mother.
He resisted arrest and had to be tackled to the floor by officers, said prosecutor Malcolm Isherwood.
Robert Castle, defending, said his client had been struggling to cope with new medication.
Blain was sentenced to a one year community punishment with thirty rehabilitation days. He must pay compensation and costs totalling £524.
He was also made the subject of a two year restraining order and banned from contacting his mother.
Man denies assaulting women
An Ansdell man charged with two assaults on women has had his trial date fixed.
Grant Kenny, 53, of Worsley Road also faces an allegation of using threatening behaviour.
He denied all offences when he appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court on Friday, December 16.
He was bailed and his trial fixed for April 13, 2023 at Burnley Magistrates Court.
Dad-of-two was a target for police
A father of two's driving made him a target for police.
Blackpool Magistrates heard how Bobby Birmingham undertook other vehicles as he sped through the town.
Checks on the 33-year-old revealed he was a disqualified driver and had no insurance.
Birmingham, of Acorn Avenue, Newton near Kirkham, admitted disqualified driving and the insurance offence.
He was given a one year community punishment with 120 unpaid work hours.
He must also pay £199 in fines and costs.
“He has got himself a job and is turning his life round,” said his defence lawyer Andrew Nottingham.
Crane driver denies arson threats
A Fleetwood man has denied two allegations of making threats to burn a woman's house down.
Jase Dawe, 25, of Galloway Road, appeared before Blackpool Magistrates where he denied two offences of making threats to damage property.
Crane driver Dawe also pleaded not guilty to assaulting another woman in a separate incident.
He will next appear before Burnley Magistrates Court on February 7, 2023.
He was bailed until his next hearing.