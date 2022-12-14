Hunt for Blackpool flasher

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man accused of two "flashing" offences.

Housseem Amdouni, 32, of no fixed address, is accused of indecently exposing himself twice in Blackpool on Friday, May 6.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

He is wanted after he failed to turn up at court for the third hearing of his case.

Man accused of controlling and coercive behaviour

A 56-year-old man has denied controlling a woman's life and imposing sex demands on her which she did not want.

William Evans, of Ince Lane, Chester is charged with assaulting a Poulton woman and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour towards over a nine month period

He is accused of dictating who she met, what she wore and making sex demands.

He denied both charges at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Evans was bailed on condition he does not enter Lancashire with the exception of legal appointments and his trial on February 8, 2023.

Bispham man charged with fleeing scene of accident

A 26-year-old Bispham man has had a series of driving charges adjourned at the request of the prosecution.

Jack McLean of Bayswater faces allegations dating back to April this year, including failing to provide a breath sample to police, failing to stop after a road accident and failing to stop for a police officer.

Prosecutor Peter Kelly successfully asked Blackpool Magistrates to adjourn proceedings until January 17, 2023 as further charges may be brought against the defendant.

McLean was bailed until his next hearing.

Drug driver claimed he was using cannabis and cocaine to help with disease

A man claimed he coped with a degenerative disease by taking illegal drugs, Blackpool Magistrates heard.

A roadside test revealed Levan Smith was under the influence of cocaine and cannabis when he was pulled over whilst driving his Astra car in Preston New Road.

The 24-year-old, of Lytham Road, admitted two drug driving charges.

“He has a degenerative bone disease and uses drugs to cope,” explained his lawyer Gary McAnulty.

He was banned from driving for a year and handed a one year community punishment with 15 rehabilitation days.

He was also fined and ordered to pay costs totalling £154.

Son denies threatening to kill his mum

A 21-year old has appeared at court charged with making threats to kill his own mother.

Teon Burrell, of Lindale Gardens, Blackpool is alleged to have made videos of himself making the threats and saying he would put the footage on social media.

Appearing before Blackpool Magistrates, Burrell pleaded not guilty to threatening and assaulting his mum.

He was bailed on condition he lives at an address in Derbyshire and does not enter Blackpool. His movements will be monitored by a GPS tag.

He will next appear at Preston Crown Court on Thursday, December 22.

Plasterer assaulted teenage girl after England’s World Cup defeat

A plasterer’s drinking session during England’s World Cup defeat to France led to him committing an assault.

Thomas Schofield, 41, returned home after the match and got into a family row about how much he had spent.

Schofield, of Thursby Avenue, South Shore admitted assaulting a 17-year-old girl at his partner’s home.

Brett Chappell, defending, said: “He is embarrassed about what happened. This was the second assault and the common factor appears to be drink.”

Schofield was sentenced to a one year community punishment with ten rehabilitation days.

He must also complete eighty hours unpaid work and pay his victim £120 compensation.

Second drunk plasterer punched doorman after watching football

Another drunken plasterer admitted punching a doorman in the face.

Thomas Whittaker, 28, of Warbreck Drive, Bispham admitted assault at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

He was given a one year community punishment with 120 days alcohol abstinence monitored by a tag.

He was also ordered to pay the doorman £150 in compensation.

“He was out with friends watching football,” said his lawyer Brett Chappell. “He offends when he has been drinking.”

Solicitor living in garden shed accused of harassment

A man who has been living in a garden shed in Blackpool has appeared in court charged with harassment.

Non-practicing solicitor Michael Gregson, 48, of Heyhouses Lane, St Annes denied the offence when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.

The charge relates to the alleged harassment of his former partner in October and December this year at her home in Ripon Road, Ansdell.

His trial was fixed for February 8, 2023 at Preston Magistrate’ Court.

He was granted bail and told he must not enter Ripon Road.

Drink driver was on a ‘mercy mission’

A woman was over the drink drive limit when she drove to hospital on a mercy mission.

Mia Rigby was responding to the news that a good friend had been admitted after a suicide attempt.

The 22-year-old, of Highbank Avenue, Blackpool admitted drink driving when she appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.

She was banned from driving for 17 months and ordered to pay £343 in fines and costs.

The court heard how police pulled over her Polo at 4 am in the town centre. She was found to be almost twice the legal limit.

Brett Chappell, defending, said: “She received a highly distressing phone call about a friend who had tried to commit suicide and decided to go the hospital. It was a decision she now regrets.”

Drink driving carer banned from road

A carer who drank during a day out in Blackpool was arrested for being over the limit.

Mahender Turpu, 22, of Friargate, Preston was pulled over by police whilst driving his BMW on the Promenade.

He admitted drink driving and his defence lawyer Brett Chappell said it was his client’s first conviction.

Blackpool Magistrates banned him from driving for a year and ordered him to pay £271 in fines and costs.

Cleveleys sex offender pleads guilty

A 40-year-old Cleveleys man has admitted breaching a sex offenders order.

Tony Lawson, of Kingsway, was made the subject of the order after he was accused of grooming a 14-year-old boy.

It was imposed at Newcastle Crown Court with a suspended jail term.

He has now pleaded guilty to two offences of breaching the order in Thornton Cleveleys.

Blackpool Magistrates bailed him and sent him for sentence at Crown Court on January 10.

Man admits assaulting his ex

A man assaulted his ex partner when she refused him into her home.

James Welsh, 54, of Hollywood Avenue, Blackpool admitted assault when he appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

The court heard Welsh had turned up at the woman’s home and demanded to use her mobile phone.

She told him she did not want him inside and reacted by hitting her ear three times.

Welsh was fined and ordered to pay costs totalling £369.

Blackpool man arrested after phoning his ex

A Blackpool man admitted breaching his bail terms by making a phone call to his former partner.

Andrew Hudson was rebailed by Blackpool Magistrates with a warning not contact her again.

