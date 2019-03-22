Large scale Blackpool drug conspiracy involved men from Merseyside and Manchester, court told

Six men have denied allegations they were involved in a conspiracy to deal drugs on the Fylde coast.

They were prosecuted following Operation Jennet - a Lancashire Constabulary Serious Crime Team investigation into the large scale supply of cocaine and cannabis and money laundering.

Crown Court

During the course of the operation, approximately 6 kilos of cocaine, ¼ of a kilo of amphetamine - said to be worth around £700,000 - and £122,000 in cash were seized.

The court previously heard an organised crime group was headed by brothers Anthony and Bradley Gill, who, together with other distributors of controlled drugs, coordinated the supply of 'significant amounts' of class A and B drugs in the North West with various other people.

On trial are John Fullard, 34, of Whiteacre Road, Ashton-under-Lyne; John Paul Foy, 39, of Daysbrook Way, Liverpool; James Foy, 24, of no fixed abode; Kieran Molyneux, 27, of Oxford Road, Huyton, Liverpool, Daniel Houghton, 40, of Warren Croft, Runcorn, and Darren Atkinson, 40, of no fixed abode.

All deny conspiring to supply class A drugs.

Prosecutor Martin Reid told jurors that ANPR evidence showed Fullard travelling up the M61 towards Blackpool in his white Peugeot van

The prosecution say secret audio and video surveillance showed him meeting Scott LeDrew - who has already been convicted of drug offences - on a street in Blackpool.

It is alleged at 6.18pm on May 18, 2017, Fullard's van was seen parked behind LeDrew's car on Sunfield Close. Fullard was then seen walking away from the car with a drawstring bag.

In evidence, a police officer said: " John Fullard was arrested on September 28, 2017. At 4.55pm he was stopped by uniformed officers on the southbound M6 in Cumbria.

"They recovered a mobile phone, a Tom Tom sat nav, and from the rear of the vehicle a paper Nandos bag with £20,010 in bank notes.

The trial is expected to continue for four weeks.

