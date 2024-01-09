News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Large police presence reported in Fleetwood as officers search for missing person

A large number of police were spotted responding to an incident in Fleetwood.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 9th Jan 2024, 12:42 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 12:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Three police cars and two vans were spotted on Chatsworth Avenue near the junction with Derwent Avenue at around 11am on Tuesday (January 9).

Officers were also spotted searching Eden Avenue and Medlock Avenue.

A large police presence was reported in Fleetwood on Tuesday (January 9)A large police presence was reported in Fleetwood on Tuesday (January 9)
A large police presence was reported in Fleetwood on Tuesday (January 9)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancashire Police later confirmed they were looking for someone who was missing from home.

Residents in the area say police searched their properties looking for the missing person.

It was also reported that officers had blocked the road and seized a black Mazda.

No more information has been released by the police at this time.

More to follow...

Related topics:FleetwoodSuspectPoliceMazdaLancashire Police