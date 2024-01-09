A large number of police were spotted responding to an incident in Fleetwood.

Three police cars and two vans were spotted on Chatsworth Avenue near the junction with Derwent Avenue at around 11am on Tuesday (January 9).

Officers were also spotted searching Eden Avenue and Medlock Avenue.

A large police presence was reported in Fleetwood on Tuesday (January 9)

Lancashire Police later confirmed they were looking for someone who was missing from home.

Residents in the area say police searched their properties looking for the missing person.

It was also reported that officers had blocked the road and seized a black Mazda.

No more information has been released by the police at this time.