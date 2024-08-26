Breaking

Large police presence on Springfield Road in Blackpool as officers seen using crowbar to break into building

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 26th Aug 2024, 17:30 BST
Witnesses have reported a large police presence at an address on Springfield Road in Blackpool this afternoon.

Numerous police vans and other emergency response vehicles were seen at the scene, with a number of officers in attendance.

Witnesses reported seeing police officers using a crowbar to gain entry to a property adjacent to the The Old Electric theatre on the road.

More news to follow...

