Large police presence on Springfield Road in Blackpool as officers seen using crowbar to break into building
Witnesses have reported a large police presence at an address on Springfield Road in Blackpool this afternoon.
Numerous police vans and other emergency response vehicles were seen at the scene, with a number of officers in attendance.
Witnesses reported seeing police officers using a crowbar to gain entry to a property adjacent to the The Old Electric theatre on the road.
