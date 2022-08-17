Large machete half a metre long found hidden in a public place by Blackpool Police

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking to social media around midday, Blackpool Police said that whilst on a targeted patrol, a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) was alerted to a large machete being stored in a public place.

The PCSO has since attended the scene and removed the machete, which will now be destroyed.

Sharing an image on social media, the blade can be seen to be just under half a metre long.

This large machete was found stored in a public place by a Blackpool PCSO.

A Blackpool Police spokesperson said: “These types of weapons have no place in our society. Any offenders found in possession of knives or other offensive weapons will be charged and prosecuted. The 12”/30cm Ruler is just to show the scale of the knife.”

