News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out

Large machete half a metre long found hidden in a public place by Blackpool Police

Today, a large machete has been found hidden in public by Blackpool Police.

By Aimee Seddon
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 12:58 pm

Taking to social media around midday, Blackpool Police said that whilst on a targeted patrol, a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) was alerted to a large machete being stored in a public place.

The PCSO has since attended the scene and removed the machete, which will now be destroyed.

Sharing an image on social media, the blade can be seen to be just under half a metre long.

This large machete was found stored in a public place by a Blackpool PCSO.

Most Popular

A Blackpool Police spokesperson said: “These types of weapons have no place in our society. Any offenders found in possession of knives or other offensive weapons will be charged and prosecuted. The 12”/30cm Ruler is just to show the scale of the knife.”

Your nearest knife bins can be found here.

If you know someone who is regularly carrying knives, you can report it on 101, online, or by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111