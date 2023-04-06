News you can trust since 1873
Large amount of cannabis seized after Fleetwood man caught driving with no license or insurance

A man was arrested after a large amount of Class B drugs were seized in Fleetwood.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 6th Apr 2023, 14:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 15:10 BST

Officers pulled a vehicle over in Radcliffe Road on Monday (April 3).

Police made some checks and found the driver had no licence or insurance.

The Wyre Task Force team were in possession of a S23 Misuse of Drugs Act Warrant and immediately searched the man’s home address in Fleetwood.

A man was arrested after a large amount of cannabis was seized in Fleetwood
A large quantity of Class B drugs were subsequently seized, along with the vehicle.

A 41-year-old male from Fleetwood was arrested for driving with no license, no insurance and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs (cannabis).

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden’s Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud.

If you have any concerns or information about crime in your area, call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.