5 . Detectives puzzled by 'unexplained death' of 58-year-old mum

The unexplained death of 58-year-old mum Wendy Warburton continues to puzzle detectives – despite a man being arrested on suspicion of her murder. She was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at her home in Kingfisher Court, Oswaldtwistle at 5.15pm on February 25. Lancashire Police said her death was being treated as 'unexplained' after a post-mortem examination failed to establish a cause of death. A 31-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of her murder but was later bailed and has not been charged with any offence. Police say they remain 'open-minded' about the circumstances surrounding Ms Warburton’s death.