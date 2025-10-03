A sex offender who was wanted by police in Lancashire has been captured.

Stephen Pennington was wanted for breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order and had connections to Blackpool, Blackburn and Wigan.

Yesterday, Lancashire Police confirmed the 37-year-old had been found and arrested 300 miles away in the Devon and Cornwall area of south-west England.

Police are continuing to search for Stephen Pennington - a convicted paedophile with distinctive “deformed toes” and links across Lancashire | Lancashire Police

A police spokesperson said: “Last week we asked for your help to locate 37-year-old Stephen Pennington from Blackburn who was wanted for breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

“Pennington, who uses different names including Steven Cayzer and Stuart Rigby, is 5ft 10 and has tattoos on his neck, hand and body. He has deformed toes which turn outwards.

“Just to update you, Pennington was arrested on Thursday (October 2) by our colleagues in Devon and Cornwall Police and is no longer on his toes.

“While we can confirm the arrest came as a result of information received from you, the public, we cannot confirm whether a foot chase was involved.

“Thank you to everybody who shared our appeal.”