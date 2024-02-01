Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden presented his 2024/25 budget proposals at a meeting of the Police and Crime Panel on January 31, 2024.

Lancashire’s streets will continue to see more police patrols to tackle antisocial behaviour and drug hotspots, alongside investment into the force wide crackdown on criminal gangs, force digital capacities, and the force Roads Policing teams to target dangerous driving.

There will be funding to maintain the 612 extra police officers recruited as part of the Government Uplift programme.

Alongside this, a £1m investment will see the first 20 officers recruited for Neighbourhood Policing Teams across the county, with 40 more to follow over the next two years.

Mr Snowden said: "I am determined to see more bobbies on the beat, increases in arrests, more cash and drugs seized off criminals, and ultimately for crime to continue to fall in Lancashire.

"Lancashire Constabulary has already recruited 612 additional officers, the county wide crackdown on antisocial behaviour through Op Centurion has already delivered more than 14,000 extra hours of Officers walking the beat and Op Warrior has seen over 1,400 crime gang suspects arrested in Lancashire."

The budget proposal includes a rise in council tax precept, the equivalent of 23p a week for a band D property, or 15p a week for a Band A property, although this is below the maximum rise set out by government.

Mr Snowden added: "85% of residents who responded to my recent budget survey would like to see Lancashire Constabulary receive more funding.

"Every penny of the 4.75% rise in council tax precept for 2024/25 will be spent on your priorities and increase visible policing to crack down on crime and ASB and keep Lancashire safe."

The budget was passed with cross-party support by the Police and Crime Panel, which is made up from Councillors representing each area of Lancashire along with independent members. A formal written decision will follow.

The budget for policing Lancashire in 2024-25 is £394m.

This includes a 4.75% increase in the portion of the council tax that goes towards policing, known as the police precept, which is lower than the maximum set at over 5% by the Government.

This represents approximately 31% of the overall police budget, with Government funding making up the remainder.

Chief Constable Chris Rowley said: "I appreciate the support of the PCC, the Police & Crime Panel and the community in enabling the Constabulary to continue to prioritise the areas of policing that will make the most difference to our communities.

"Our aim is to protect all of those living and working in Lancashire, and those travelling to the county, keeping them safe by tackling the issues that matter to them.