Lancashire Road Police: A disguised lorry, 98mph and drug-driving - this is what officers have been dealing with this week
A lorry isn’t the easiest thing to disguise, but a driver in Lancashire had a go this week.
By Catherine Musgrove
2 hours ago
Updated
9th Nov 2022, 1:15pm
Eagle-eyed patrol officers noticed that the number plate on a Mercedes was too new for the age of the vehicle, and pulled it over on the M6 north near Lancaster.
Checks revealed driver had been using it without insurance and had disguised it by using a different plate.
The lorry was then seized – just one of the vehicles taken off the road this week in Lancashire.
Others examples of the work to keep the region’s roads safe can be seen by clicking the pages below.
Page 1 of 2