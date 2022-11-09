News you can trust since 1873
Lancashire Road Police: A disguised lorry, 98mph and drug-driving - this is what officers have been dealing with this week

A lorry isn’t the easiest thing to disguise, but a driver in Lancashire had a go this week.

By Catherine Musgrove
2 hours ago
Updated 9th Nov 2022, 1:15pm

Eagle-eyed patrol officers noticed that the number plate on a Mercedes was too new for the age of the vehicle, and pulled it over on the M6 north near Lancaster.

Checks revealed driver had been using it without insurance and had disguised it by using a different plate.

The lorry was then seized – just one of the vehicles taken off the road this week in Lancashire.

Others examples of the work to keep the region’s roads safe can be seen by clicking the pages below.

1. Lorry in disguise

Police patrols spotted this lorry on the M6 North. They believed the registration was too new for the age of the van and stopped it at Lancaster. Checks revealed the driver had been using it without Insurance and had disguised it by using a different number plate. The vehicle was seized. Driver reported

Photo: Lancs Police

2. 98mph

This Audi joined the M6 directly in front of patrol MN34 and hadn’t seen the fully liveried Volvo V90 traffic car. The driver was recorded doing 98mph and was reported for excessive speed.

Photo: Lancs Police

3. Car seized

The driver of this Micra on the M6 at Forton thought he would chance using his uninsured and un-MOT’d car to travel to and from work whilst he van was in for a service. He was reported for offences and the car was seized.

Photo: Lancs Police

4. Undertaking

A delivery driver in Lancaster was stopped after being seen undertaking in a busy city centre, in and out of traffic The driver was issued with a Section 59 warning.

Photo: Lancs Police

