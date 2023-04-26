Drugs, abnormal loads and a would-be getaway driver.
They’re just some of the incidents Lancashire Road Police officers haved had to deal with this week.
In one case, a driver thought it was acceptable to tape his passenger door shut, and other was still driving a car without having paid the lease company since 2021.
Take a look below at some more of the shocking incidents on our region’s roads this week.
1. Getaway driver
The driver of this van decided to try getaway driving for two friends in Blackpool involved in a public order incident.
However, they were twice the drink drive limit and the van had no insurance, tax or MOT.
The driver was arrested, the passengers were arrested and the vehicle was seized. Photo: Lancs Police
2. 100mph
This BMW failed to stop for police in Preston and reached speeds in excess of 100mph before being abandoned near to the border with Merseyside.
The driver was detained and found to be in possession of a large amount of cannabis and cash. They were arrested for multiple offences. Photo: Lancs Police
3. Door held on with tape
The passenger door on this Peugeot in St Annes was closed up with tape and couldn't be opened.
Police also found the exhaust was hanging off and the MOT had expired in October 2022.
The driver was reported for the offences and the car was placed under immediate prohibition due to its condition. Photo: Lancs Police
4. Six points and £300 fine
This car was stopped in Ring Way, Preston as it showed as not being insured.
The driver checked her emails which showed the insurance was cancelled in January for non payment.
She was reported and will now receive six points on her licence and a £300 fine. Photo: Lancs Police