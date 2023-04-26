News you can trust since 1873
Lancashire Road Police: 8 times drivers were caught floating the rules of the road this week

Drugs, abnormal loads and a would-be getaway driver.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 26th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST

They’re just some of the incidents Lancashire Road Police officers haved had to deal with this week.

In one case, a driver thought it was acceptable to tape his passenger door shut, and other was still driving a car without having paid the lease company since 2021.

Take a look below at some more of the shocking incidents on our region’s roads this week.

The driver of this van decided to try getaway driving for two friends in Blackpool involved in a public order incident. However, they were twice the drink drive limit and the van had no insurance, tax or MOT. The driver was arrested, the passengers were arrested and the vehicle was seized.

The driver of this van decided to try getaway driving for two friends in Blackpool involved in a public order incident. However, they were twice the drink drive limit and the van had no insurance, tax or MOT. The driver was arrested, the passengers were arrested and the vehicle was seized. Photo: Lancs Police

This BMW failed to stop for police in Preston and reached speeds in excess of 100mph before being abandoned near to the border with Merseyside. The driver was detained and found to be in possession of a large amount of cannabis and cash. They were arrested for multiple offences.

This BMW failed to stop for police in Preston and reached speeds in excess of 100mph before being abandoned near to the border with Merseyside. The driver was detained and found to be in possession of a large amount of cannabis and cash. They were arrested for multiple offences. Photo: Lancs Police

The passenger door on this Peugeot in St Annes was closed up with tape and couldn't be opened. Police also found the exhaust was hanging off and the MOT had expired in October 2022. The driver was reported for the offences and the car was placed under immediate prohibition due to its condition.

The passenger door on this Peugeot in St Annes was closed up with tape and couldn't be opened. Police also found the exhaust was hanging off and the MOT had expired in October 2022. The driver was reported for the offences and the car was placed under immediate prohibition due to its condition. Photo: Lancs Police

This car was stopped in Ring Way, Preston as it showed as not being insured. The driver checked her emails which showed the insurance was cancelled in January for non payment. She was reported and will now receive six points on her licence and a £300 fine.

This car was stopped in Ring Way, Preston as it showed as not being insured. The driver checked her emails which showed the insurance was cancelled in January for non payment. She was reported and will now receive six points on her licence and a £300 fine. Photo: Lancs Police

