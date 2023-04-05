Police keeping Lancashire’s roads safe have had a busy week.

As well as many concerning drug and drink-drive stops, officers have found a vehicle full of weapons in Blackpool, attended to a smashed up Porsche Taycan in Preston, and have taken uninsured and unroadworthy vehicles off the road.

On at least two occasions, people wanted in other policing areas have been stopped in Lancashire.

A caravan stolen in North Yorkshire was stopped just over the Lancashire border in Gisburn after a police ‘sting’ and in Preston, a distinctive black and white Range Rover was boxed in on suspicion it was linked to a man wanted by police in Wales for ABH and threats to kill.

Social media commentators said: “Crazy how you found him even though he was so careful to keep such a low profile…”

Porsche Taycan This is a very sorry-looking Porsche Taycan after an accident on the A6 in Preston. The driver was dealt with at the road side for driving without due care and attention, and was reported for summons.

Weapons This collection of weapons was found during a 'proactive stop' by an officer in Blackpool on Match 31. One person was arrested for multiple offences and enquiries are on-going.

Stolen caravan 'stung' This caravan had just been stolen from North Yorkshire when it was picked up in on the A59 near Gisburn by Lancashire Police. The vehicle was stung by patrols before being stopped and the driver arrested.

VW Golf The driver of this Golf was stopped in Nelson and the car was found to be fitted with a device to alter its mileage. It has now been seized and the driver reported for the offences.