Lancashire road nightmares: A car full of weapons, a man wanted over threats to kill, and a £100,000 Porsche Taycan trashed
Police keeping Lancashire’s roads safe have had a busy week.
As well as many concerning drug and drink-drive stops, officers have found a vehicle full of weapons in Blackpool, attended to a smashed up Porsche Taycan in Preston, and have taken uninsured and unroadworthy vehicles off the road.
On at least two occasions, people wanted in other policing areas have been stopped in Lancashire.
A caravan stolen in North Yorkshire was stopped just over the Lancashire border in Gisburn after a police ‘sting’ and in Preston, a distinctive black and white Range Rover was boxed in on suspicion it was linked to a man wanted by police in Wales for ABH and threats to kill.
Social media commentators said: “Crazy how you found him even though he was so careful to keep such a low profile…”
