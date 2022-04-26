Operation Vanquish continued to tackle drug-related crime last week, with numerous arrests and seizes.

Taking to Facebook tonight (Tuesday April 26), Lancashire Police said “putting in doors, locating drugs and seizing criminal cash was just some of the work that went on last week as part of the latest #OperationVanquish”.

Last week’s focus was on drug-related crime, with officers reportedly “taking the fight to criminals” by swooping on addresses and targeting people they have received intelligence on, right across the county.

During the course of the week the Police executed twelve warrants, searched for 31 people and one vehicle.

As a result six people were arrested for drug and money-laundering offences, drugs and cash were seized with a total value of £14,000, and twelve ‘cease and desist’ letters were served.

Dangerous weapons were also seized, as were phones and electronic devices, with investigative work remaining ongoing on these.

Supt Chris Hardy, of Lancashire Police, said: “We know drugs are a blight on communities and are an issue that you have told us you want us to clamp down on.

“Normal, decent people are being affected by the actions of those involved in drugs and associated criminality, including violence, and we are determined to tackle them.

“Work is ongoing every day of the week to disrupt drug supply in our communities, but the week of surge activity enabled us to execute numerous warrants and, as a result, remove drugs, cash and weapons from the streets.

“The message is clear: if you are involved in criminality there is nowhere to hide in Lancashire. We will track you down and deal with you robustly and proportionately.

“We now continue to ask members of our communities to share intelligence with us. If you have information about criminal activity in your area, please report it to us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information can report information online here or call 101.