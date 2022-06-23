Officers are searching for Shaun Aver, 36, who has links to Preston, Blackpool and Fleetwood.

The convicted sex offender is missing after he failed to attend a local police station as part of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Aver is ‘a risk to women and children’, warns detective constable Stewart Marshall of Blackpool Police’s Management of Sexual or Violent Offender (MOSOVO) unit.

He said: “We are looking to trace registered sex offender Shaun Aver, 36, who is considered a risk to women and children.

"As Aver is of no fixed address, his requirement is to register at the police station every seven days.

"He has failed to comply with his notification requirements and we are now looking to trace him.

"He has links to Preston, Blackpool and Fleetwood and is described as having a medium build and short brown hair.”