Officers say they are now ‘very concerned’ for Reah Hall who was last seen in the North Park Drive area of Blackpool at around 8.30pm last night (Thursday, April 28).

Reah is described as 4ft 10in tall, of slim build, with blue eyes and long blonde hair.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black reversable gilet, a grey and cream long sleeved top, black North Face leggings and black and grey Nike trainers.

Lancashire Police say the teenager also has connections to Preston and might have travelled to the city.

A spokesman for the force said: “We are very concerned following her disappearance and we are urging anyone with information to come forward.