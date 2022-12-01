Marc Shepherd, 35, died at the scene shortly after midnight on Sunday, November 13, after he was thrown from the taxi into the path of an oncoming Mercedes car near the Sea Life Centre.

Police arrested the taxi driver, Mercedes driver and a third man as they began a ‘complex investigation’ into Mr Shepherd’s death.

Lancashire Police have now provided an update on the status of their three suspects.

Marc Shepherd, 35, from Fleetwood, pictured with his daughter Millicent, aged 4

The driver of the taxi, a 58-year-old man from Blackpool, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 69-year-old man from Blackpool arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has also been released under investigation

Whilst the a third man, aged 45, also from Blackpool, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, but has been released with no further action to be taken.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and dashboard mounted camera footage.

Temp Sgt Martin Wilcock said: “While we have made three arrests, this is a complex investigation and we need people to come forward to tell us what they saw.

"Any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant or small, could assist our enquiries.”

If you can help, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0031 of November 13.

You can also upload dashcam footage on the Lancashire Police website here.

‘The whole town of Fleetwood is in shock’

In the days following Mr Shepherd’s tragic death, tributes were made to a Fleetwood dad ‘with a big heart’ and ‘a loyal friend’ who ‘always brightened up a room’.

