Two people were attacked with a knife in a violent brawl on a Blackpool estate.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 21st Jun 2023, 15:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 15:09 BST

Further details have emerged today about the violent incident which saw five men arrested in Braemar Walk, across the road from Blackpool and The Fylde College, on Tuesday (June 18).

The fight broke out in the early hours of the morning and witnesses reported seeing one of the men armed with a knife.

In the morning, the home was cordoned off with police tape and CSI were called to the area to investigate the scene and gather evidence.

Police at scene in Braemar Walk, across the road from Blackpool and The Fylde College in Bispham on Tuesday morning (June 20)Police at scene in Braemar Walk, across the road from Blackpool and The Fylde College in Bispham on Tuesday morning (June 20)
Lancashire Police remained tight-lipped about the incident while detectives sought to establish the circumstances behind the violence.

But today, the force released further details to the Gazette and confirmed that two men were attacked with a knife.

A police spokesperson described their injuries as “lacerations rather than stab wounds” and “not life threatening”.

The five men were taken to a police station for questioning and one of them remains in custody this afternoon.

Lancashire Police say two people were attacked with a knife in Braemar Walk, Bispham in the early hours of Tuesday, June 20. An investigation is ongoingLancashire Police say two people were attacked with a knife in Braemar Walk, Bispham in the early hours of Tuesday, June 20. An investigation is ongoing
Latest from Lancashire Police

“An investigation into the disturbance at Braemar Walk is ongoing", said a spokesman for the force.

“Five men have been arrested on suspicion of affray. Four of these have been bailed and one is in custody.

“Two people received injuries which were not life threatening.

"Anyone with information should call us on 101 quoting log 195 of June 20.”