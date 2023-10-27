A naked opera singer armed with a bow and arrow was tasered by police after he broke into song while terrorising a Lytham care home.

Police laid seige to Belmar Nursing Home in Stanley Road, off Clifton Drive, after resident Mark Holland went berzerk on October 2.

Terrified staff called 999 at around 1.35pm after the 63-year-old professional opera singer ‘flipped’ when told he would not be allowed to leave the care home to go shopping.

The successful baritone – who has performed on stages worldwide – lost his temper and went on a rampage armed with a bow and arrow.

Police swooped on Belmar Nursing Home in Stanley Road, off Clifton Drive, Lytham after staff called 999 when resident Mark Holland went on a rampage armed with a bow and arrow

Police closed Stanley Road while the nursing home went into lockdown and a tense stand-off ensued between officers and the former Rossall public schoolboy.

Residents were evacuated from common rooms and taken down to the cellar to hide from Holland, who went on a wrecking spree causing thousands in damages.

He appeared before District Judge Richard Thompson sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court this morning (Friday, October 27).

The court heard Holland was only stopped after he was struck three times with a taser fired by police officers.

“I had never faced this level of threat before. He was preparing to shoot us with the arrow”

Holland was a voluntary resident at Belmar Nursing Home and was normally allowed his freedom, the court heard.

But he ‘flipped’ after home bosses feared he had been drinking too much and told him he must remain indoors.

Pam Smith, prosecuting, said a disgruntled Holland suddenly broke out into song and appeared from his room naked.

He made verbal threats to staff, who rang police and evacuated residents to safe areas when Holland re-appeared from his room wielding his bow and metal-tipped arrows.

The court heard how the 63-year-old caused £2,800 worth of damage to the home in Clifton Drive where he broke doors, set off fire extinguishers and threw concrete blocks at a car owned by a visitor in the car park.

The car belonged to a man visiting his son who was receiving end of life care at the nursing home.

Police siege home after fears of hostage-taking

A statement from PC Nicole Bennett was read to court in which she told how the incident escalated quickly and police brought in a trained negotiator as they feared Holland would take a hostage.

“He then confronted myself and three other officers with a large bow and arrow,” said the officer.

"I had never faced this level of threat before. He was preparing to shoot an arrow and had taken direct aim at us.”

She said it was at this point – as Holland aimed at them – that her and her colleagues retaliated with tasers.

It was only when Holland was hit for a third time by the electric shock weapons that he retreated back into his room.

Eventually police broke into the room and handcuffed the retired opera singer, a graduate of the prestigious Royal College of Music in London.

Staff member Katie Bent said in a statement: “He was on the rampage and we had to move all the residents apart from the end of life patient who could not be moved.”

Trevor Colebourne, defending Holland, said his client had been at the Belmar for some time and staff were aware he had the bow and arrow in his possession and they had even played with the bow and arrow when cleaning his room.

He said his client’s mother had died a short time before the incident and Holland had been depressed.

“He has had a fine career as a renowned baritone and has appeared worldwide, as well as starring on the West End.

“He comes from a good background with family in Hertfordshire.”

He said Holland had been living in Lytham but had become a voluntary resident at Belmar after suffering health issues.

Mr Colebourne added: “Since his arrest he has been in prison custody. Both he and his family feel he is getting help there.”

The judge heard that the arrow Holland had fired towards police only went a few feet because the bow’s string broke.

Sentencing him to six months in prison, the judge told Holland: “This a sad situation. As an educated man you lost control and caused fear with that weapon.”