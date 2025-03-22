Lancashire Police have shared the latest image of missing prisoner Jamie Cooper as search enters day four.

Officers are continuing their search for wanted Jamie Cooper who absconded from a prison van on Wednesday morning.

At 8.54am on Wednesday, March 19, it was reported to Lancashire Police that Cooper had escaped from a GEOAmey van on the M55, close to junction 2 – Catforth, near to Preston.

The van was taking prisoners from Blackpool custody to Lancaster Magistrates Court.

Police believe that Cooper, 33, is in the Bolton area, but he is from Blackpool and was seen in Preston after absconding.

Taking to social media at 1:30pm today, the force shared the above image which is the latest image of Cooper after he absconded.

Cooper is 5ft 7, medium build, with short, cropped hair, and was wearing a blue coat, blue jeans and black trainers when he left custody.

A poolice spokeserson said: “We have a dedicated team of uniformed officers and detectives searching for Cooper, and we are committed to finding him and returning him to custody.

“If you see Cooper, please do not approach him but call 999 immediately.

“Any information which could assist in our search for him, please contact 101 – quoting log 0237 of 19th March 2025. “