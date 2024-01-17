A closure order has been secured for a property in Fleetwood following "persistent anti-social behaviour," Lancashire Police confirmed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fleetwood's Neighbourhood Policing Team, alongside Regenda Housing Association, secured a closure order at a problem address in Hawthorne Avenue.

Officers said the property has been the subject of "persistent anti-social behaviour".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The order was granted at Preston Magistrates Court on Tuesday (January 16) under Section 80 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

A full closure is now active until April 16, 2024.

Sgt Andy Ward, of Fleetwood Police, said: "We welcome the result of this closure order that was causing concern in the local community.

"This behaviour will not be tolerated, and this action clearly demonstrates we will take the appropriate action to safeguard people and deal with criminality."

Operation Centurion is a new county-wide crackdown on anti-social behaviour, led by Lancashire Constabulary and backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden.

What is a closure order?

Advertisement Hide Ad

A closure order is an order prohibiting access to the premises for a period specified in the order. The period may not exceed three months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the police or local authority can apply, before expiry of the original term, for an extension up to a (overall) maximum of six months.

Only the police or a local authority can initiate the process to close premises which are causing antisocial behaviour, if they reasonably believe that there is, or is likely to be either:

- a nuisance to members of the public