Police are becoming increasingly concerned for Richard Traynor, 85, who was last seen in the Moorland Road area of Poulton at around 9pm last night (Friday, August 12).

Richard is described as 4ft 11ins tall, bald on top with short shaved grey patches on the side and a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and carrying a black Adidas rucksack. He is believed to have links to Bispham.

A police spokesman said: “We are now concerned for Richard’s welfare and are appealing for your help to find him.

"If you have seen Richard or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting log 1749 of August 12.

“Please share this post and thanks for your help.”