Police are becoming increasingly concerned for Richard Traynor, 85, who was last seen in the Moorland Road area of Poulton at around 9pm last night (Friday, August 12).
Richard is described as 4ft 11ins tall, bald on top with short shaved grey patches on the side and a slim build.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and carrying a black Adidas rucksack. He is believed to have links to Bispham.
Most Popular
-
1
Blackpool Prom crash sees casualties rescued from three-car wreck
-
2
Three men arrested after huge cannabis farm ‘worth £500k’ raided by Lancashire Police in Blackpool
-
3
Thunderstorms and heavy downpours of rain predicted to hit Lancashire as Met Office issues yellow weather warning
-
4
Demolition marks next phase of Blackpool town centre transformation
-
5
M6, M61 and M55 delays in Preston due to Blackpool Air Show and Lake District holiday traffic