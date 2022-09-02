News you can trust since 1873
Lancashire Police search for missing Fleetwood man Richard Tipping

A police search is under way for a Fleetwood man who in unwell and needs essential medication.

By Matthew Calderbank
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 10:06 am

Officers are looking for Richard Tipping, 55, who was last seen at around 4pm on Wednesday, August 31.

They are growing increasingly concerned for Richard’s welfare as he suffers from a number of health issues and has not taken his essential medication.

A police spokesman said: "Richard is considered to be vulnerable due to these conditions and is usually supported by carers.

Richard Tipping, 55, from Fleetwood, was last seen at 4pm on Wednesday, August 31

"He may have connections to Chorley and Southport.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 and quote LC-20220901-0575.