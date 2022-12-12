Lancashire Police search for missing Blackpool Victoria Hospital patient Robin Tarling
A police search is under way for a man who disappeared from hospital in Blackpool.
By Matthew Calderbank
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
12th Dec 2022, 1:30pm
Police are concerned for the welfare of Robin Tarling, 26, who was last seen at Blackpool Victoria Hospital at around 12pm on Wednesday, December 7.
Robin, who has links to the Seacroft area of Leeds, is described as around 5ft 6ins tall, slim with short mousy brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a dark bobble hat, a black coat and a black polo top.
Most Popular