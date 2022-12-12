News you can trust since 1873
Lancashire Police search for missing Blackpool Victoria Hospital patient Robin Tarling

A police search is under way for a man who disappeared from hospital in Blackpool.

By Matthew Calderbank
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 1:30pm

Police are concerned for the welfare of Robin Tarling, 26, who was last seen at Blackpool Victoria Hospital at around 12pm on Wednesday, December 7.

Robin, who has links to the Seacroft area of Leeds, is described as around 5ft 6ins tall, slim with short mousy brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark bobble hat, a black coat and a black polo top.

Robin Tarling, 26, was last seen at Blackpool Victoria Hospital at 12pm on Wednesday, December 7 and police are concerned for his welfare
Anyone with information on Robin’s whereabouts is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 43 of December 8, 2022.