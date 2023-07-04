News you can trust since 1873
Lancashire Police search for missing Blackpool man Daniel Lucas

A Blackpool dad is missing from home and police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 4th Jul 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 11:35 BST

Officers are searching for Daniel Lucas, 39, who was last seen in the Ashburton Road area of the resort on Friday, June 30.

Daniel is described as 6ft 8ins tall, with a large build, short brown hair and a ginger brown beard.

He also wears glasses and has tattoos on his arm, including the words 'Layla Mae'. It is not known what he is wearing.

Daniel Lucas, 39, is missing from his home in Blackpool and was last seen in the Ashburton Road area on Friday, June 30
Lancashire Police say Daniel has links to Bispham, Cleveleys, Thornton and Preston.

A police spokesman said: “We are now concerned for Daniel’s welfare and are appealing for your help to find him.

“If you have seen Daniel or have any information, please call us on 01772 209643 quoting Log 1451 of July 2, 2023.

“Please share this post and thanks for your help.”