Officers are searching for Daniel Lucas, 39, who was last seen in the Ashburton Road area of the resort on Friday, June 30.

Daniel is described as 6ft 8ins tall, with a large build, short brown hair and a ginger brown beard.

He also wears glasses and has tattoos on his arm, including the words 'Layla Mae'. It is not known what he is wearing.

Lancashire Police say Daniel has links to Bispham, Cleveleys, Thornton and Preston.

A police spokesman said: “We are now concerned for Daniel’s welfare and are appealing for your help to find him.

“If you have seen Daniel or have any information, please call us on 01772 209643 quoting Log 1451 of July 2, 2023.