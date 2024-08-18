Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The public are asked to call 999 for any immediate sightings of Shayaan Ali, 31, who has now been missing for four days.

Lancashire Police said he was last seen in the South Promenade area at around 1.30am on Thursday (August 15). The force said he may have also been in and around the town centre since.

Shayaan Ali, 31, was last seen in the South Promenade area of Blackpool at 1.30am on Thursday (August 15) | Lancashire Police

Shayaan, who also has links to Blackburn, is described as 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, with dark brown hair and a beard.

A police spokesperson said: “We need your help to find Shayaan Ali who is missing from Blackpool.

“For immediate sightings of Shayaan, please call 999.

“If you have any information as to where he might be or for previous sightings, call 101 quoting log 122 of 15th August 2024.”