Lancashire Police search for missing Blackpool man, 31, last seen on South Promenade
The public are asked to call 999 for any immediate sightings of Shayaan Ali, 31, who has now been missing for four days.
Lancashire Police said he was last seen in the South Promenade area at around 1.30am on Thursday (August 15). The force said he may have also been in and around the town centre since.
Shayaan, who also has links to Blackburn, is described as 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, with dark brown hair and a beard.
A police spokesperson said: “We need your help to find Shayaan Ali who is missing from Blackpool.
“If you have any information as to where he might be or for previous sightings, call 101 quoting log 122 of 15th August 2024.”