Lancashire Police search for missing Blackpool girl last seen in Whitegate Drive

Concern is growing for a missing schoolgirl last seen in Blackpool.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 20th Oct 2023, 08:24 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 08:28 BST
Lancashire Police are currently searching for Tegan who was last seen in Whitegate Drive at around 11.10am on Thursday (October 19).

Tegan was last seen wearing black leggings white Nike trainers. She is described as around 5ft 8ins tall with blonde hair, short around the sides and long everywhere else.​

She also has links to Manchester.​

Sharing a picture of the teenager, a police spokesperson said: “This is Tegan. She's currently missing from home and we’re really concerned for her welfare, so are now asking the public for help.​​

“If you have any information that could help us find Tegan, please contact us on 101 quoting log 499 of October 19.”