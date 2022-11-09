Jodie Atwell has been missing since Tuesday, November 1 and was last seen in her hometown of Cleveleys.

Police have released a new picture of the 15-year-old, who is described as 5ft 3ins tall, with red and blonde hair in box braids.

She also wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black coat, navy leggings and black Nike React trainers.

Police have issued this new picture of Jodie who has been missing from home in Cleveleys since November 1

A police spokesman said: “You might remember we posted earlier this week about Jodie Atwell who has been missing from home in Cleveleys since November 1.

“We now have a new picture of Jodie.

“We are really concerned about her and are continuing to ask anybody who has seen her, or knows where she may be, to get in touch as soon as possible.”