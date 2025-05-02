Lancashire Police on why armed officers were gathered outside homes in Blackpool last night

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 2nd May 2025, 13:07 BST
Armed police were spotted outside homes in Blackpool yesterday.

A squad of firearms officers were deployed to Southbourne Road in Marton to carry out arrest enquiries on behalf of another force, said Lancashire Police.

Officers remained at the scene for more than an hour before they were stood down.

Lancashire Police said no one was arrested.

The force was approached for further details on the incident.

Related topics:BlackpoolLancashire PolicePoliceLancashire
