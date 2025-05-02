Lancashire Police on why armed officers were gathered outside homes in Blackpool last night
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Armed police were spotted outside homes in Blackpool yesterday.
A squad of firearms officers were deployed to Southbourne Road in Marton to carry out arrest enquiries on behalf of another force, said Lancashire Police.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Officers remained at the scene for more than an hour before they were stood down.
Lancashire Police said no one was arrested.
The force was approached for further details on the incident.