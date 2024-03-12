Lancashire Police officer filmed kicking man in head in Oswaldtwistle arrest
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Lancashire Police officer is under investigation after he was filmed kicking a man in the head.
The officer was caught on camera as he dragged a suspect out of a car, stamped on his back, kicked him in the head and then repeatedly slapped him while the man was handcuffed on the ground.
The incident was filmed outside SPAR in Thwaites Road, Oswaldtwistle on Friday evening and was shared on social media
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Lancashire Police said it is aware of the incident which is being investigated by its professional standards department.
The force has not confirmed whether the officer has been suspended and would not comment on what offence the driver was arrested for.
A police spokesman said: "We are aware of the video, and it is being investigated by our professional standards department."