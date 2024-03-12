Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Lancashire Police officer is under investigation after he was filmed kicking a man in the head.

The officer was caught on camera as he dragged a suspect out of a car, stamped on his back, kicked him in the head and then repeatedly slapped him while the man was handcuffed on the ground.

Lancashire Police has launched an investigation into footage which shows an officer kicking a man in the head in Oswaldtwistle

The incident was filmed outside SPAR in Thwaites Road, Oswaldtwistle on Friday evening and was shared on social media

Lancashire Police said it is aware of the incident which is being investigated by its professional standards department.

The force has not confirmed whether the officer has been suspended and would not comment on what offence the driver was arrested for.