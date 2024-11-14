Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of people have been arrested on suspicion of slavery after a police raid on the former Chinese Buffet in Blackpool town centre.

A number of people were rescued from the building in Church Street yesterday, as work was taking place to renovate the property.

The building has been empty since the all-you-can-eat restaurant chain closed its Blackpool branch in January 2023.

Four men, aged 44, 47, 52 and 46, and a woman, aged 53, were arrested on suspicion of slavery, servitude and forced/compulsory labour.

A 52-year-old was arrested on suspicion of immigration offences. All remain in custody today.

Lancashire Police said they were unable to disclose the nationality of those involved.

A police spokesperson said: “Yesterday, we were called to an address in Church Street, Blackpool, to a concern that people were living in a derelict property which is being renovated.

“Several people were taken out of the premises to ensure their welfare.

