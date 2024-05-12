Lancashire Police launch investigation into potential arson attack on country pub following blaze
Police were initially called to a country pub in the Fylde village of Newton With Scales at 12.10pm on Sunday May 12 following reports of arson.
Eye-witnesses reported seeing a large presence of emergency vehicles outside an old and boarded up pub, believed to be The Country House on the A583 in Newton With Scales. One passer-by said that he saw at least four fire engines, two police cars, and three ambulances.
Police confirmed that they attended the scene and located a fire, which was extinguished. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information or footage which could assist the investigation is asked to email [email protected] or call 101. Quote log 609 of 12th May 2024.