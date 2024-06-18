Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have launched an appeal to reunite an engagement ring found in Blackpool with its owner.

The ring was found in the resort in a Goldsmiths jewellery box on February 2.

Officers said they have conducted a “number of enquiries to reunite it with its owner but sadly to no avail so far.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do you recognise this engagement ring? It was found in Blackpool on February 2 (Credit: Lancashire Police) | Lancashire Police

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If the ring belongs to you or somebody you know, please email [email protected].”

One person wrote: “Very pretty. I would be gutted if I had lost it. Hope you find the owner.”