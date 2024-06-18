Lancashire Police launch appeal to reunite engagement ring found in Blackpool with owner
Police have launched an appeal to reunite an engagement ring found in Blackpool with its owner.
The ring was found in the resort in a Goldsmiths jewellery box on February 2.
Officers said they have conducted a “number of enquiries to reunite it with its owner but sadly to no avail so far.”
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If the ring belongs to you or somebody you know, please email [email protected].”
One person wrote: “Very pretty. I would be gutted if I had lost it. Hope you find the owner.”