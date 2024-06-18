Lancashire Police launch appeal to reunite engagement ring found in Blackpool with owner

Sean Gleaves
Sean Gleaves
Published 18th Jun 2024, 18:28 BST
Police have launched an appeal to reunite an engagement ring found in Blackpool with its owner.

The ring was found in the resort in a Goldsmiths jewellery box on February 2.

Officers said they have conducted a “number of enquiries to reunite it with its owner but sadly to no avail so far.”

Do you recognise this engagement ring? It was found in Blackpool on February 2 (Credit: Lancashire Police)Do you recognise this engagement ring? It was found in Blackpool on February 2 (Credit: Lancashire Police)
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If the ring belongs to you or somebody you know, please email [email protected].”

One person wrote: “Very pretty. I would be gutted if I had lost it. Hope you find the owner.”

Another added: “Beautiful ring. Someone must be missing it.”

