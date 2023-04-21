Lancashire Police launch appeal to help find missing dad and 3-year-old daughter

Ahmed Karwan Abdulla, 36, who also goes by Karwan, and Dunya Abdulla, three, are missing from Blackpool and police say they “are concerned about them and would like the public’s help to find them”.

They were last seen on April 10, 2023 around the Promenade area of Blackpool, and were reported missing on April 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahmed is described as 5ft 8ins, of stocky build, with brown eyes, short, black hair and a dark beard.

Ahmed Karwan Abdulla and his daughter Dunya Abdulla, (both pictured above) have gone missing from Blackpool.

Dunya is described as having curly, shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes and is approximately three feet tall.

The pair have links to Manchester and Kent, and may still be in Blackpool, but could have travelled further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DCI Lee Wilson of Blackpool Police said: “I am appealing today for the public’s help to assist us to locate Ahmed and Dunya, it is out of character for them to disappear like this and we need to trace them to ensure they are both safe and well.

“They could well still be in Blackpool and Fylde or may have travelled out of the area. Perhaps you have seen them, or maybe you know Ahmed and have previously heard discussing plans to travel elsewhere. Please come forward and share your information with the police no matter how trivial it may seem it could help us greatly- any information given by the public will be treated in confidence.

“If you see them, or have any information about where they may be, please tell us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad