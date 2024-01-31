Lancashire Police launch appeal to find Fleetwood man wanted on recall to prison
A public appeal has been launched to find a Fleetwood man who is wanted by police.
Jack Rimmer, from Fleetwood, is wanted on recall to prison.
The 22-year-old is described as 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with light brown facial hair.
He is believed to be in the Fleetwood area and has links to Thornton and Cleveleys.
If you see Rimmer or have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 or email [email protected].
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.