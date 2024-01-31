Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jack Rimmer, from Fleetwood, is wanted on recall to prison.

The 22-year-old is described as 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with light brown facial hair.

Jack Rimmer, from Fleetwood, is wanted on recall to prison (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He is believed to be in the Fleetwood area and has links to Thornton and Cleveleys.

If you see Rimmer or have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 or email [email protected].

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.