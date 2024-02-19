Lancashire Police launch appeal for information after man attacked outside Subway in Layton
Armed police were called after a man in his 20s was attacked on Westcliffe Drive in Layton at approximately 3.15pm on February 7.
He was taken to hospital with "facial injuries."
An area of Westcliffe Drive was cordoned off, around Steve Hope Butchers and the Subway sandwich shop, while emergency workers dealt with the scene.
The incident allegedly involved 'two lads on bikes wearing balaclavas', according to an eyewitness.
Officers on Monday launched a public appeal and urged anyone with information to come forward.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Do you have any dashcam footage from the area, specifically covering the seats outside Subway around the time of the attack?
"Or did you witness anything in relation to this incident?
"If you can help in any way, please call 101 quoting log 0633 of February 7 or email [email protected]."