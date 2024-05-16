Lancashire Police issue appeal to find man wanted on recall to prison

By Aimee Seddon
Published 16th May 2024, 16:06 BST
Updated 16th May 2024, 16:08 BST
Lancashire Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted on recall to prison.

27-year-old Lee Barr is currently missing in Lancashire.

Barr is 5ft 4, slim, with blue eyes, and has tattoos on his neck.

He has links to Leyland, Blackburn, Darwen, Blackpool and Fleetwood.

Have you seen Lee Barr, who is wanted on recall to prison?

A spokesperson Lancashire Police said: “He knows he is wanted and is actively evading the authorities. We would ask that the public do not approach him but call 999 if they see him.”

You can pass any information on his whereabouts to Lancashire Police by emailing or calling 101, quoting LC-20220412-1434.

