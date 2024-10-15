Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating a spate of burglaries at a Blackpool holiday park which has left some guests vowing never to return.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holidaymakers say they have been targeted by thieves while staying at Haven’s Marton Mere Holiday Village, off Mythop Road, in recent weeks.

Complaints have flooded an unofficial Facebook group for Haven Marton Mere, with customers sharing horror stories about vehicles being vandalised and broken into on a nightly basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of holidaymakers have reported being targeted by thieves while staying at Haven’s Marton Mere Holiday Village, off Mythop Road in Blackpool

Lancashire Police said it had received six reports from guests regarding thefts from vehicles, but it’s believed more incidents have gone unreported.

“We are aware and are investigating,” a force spokesperson told the Gazette.

Guests have taken to Facebook to warn others, with some claiming Marton Mere’s management is not doing enough to crack down on crime around the holiday park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to one guest, the scope of the thefts is much worse than the six reports investigated by Lancashire Police might suggest. Keep up-to-date with breaking Blackpool news with our free Gazette newsletter

Aimee Leigh McDonald's car was vandalised and she had possessions stolen during her stay at Haven's Marton Mere Holiday Park earlier in October | Aimee Leigh McDonald

Jade, who stayed at the weekend, said: “Last night [Saturday, October 12] a Papa John's delivery driver chased two males from my car who were trying to jam a bar down the side of the passenger seat window.

“Spoke to Haven in the morning and they were absolutely useless. Told them that my light outside the caravan didn't work so there was no deterrent for thieves, but they didn't care.

“After the lack of help or support from them I have been left with no choice. People should know about this. 15 cars where broken into Friday and yet they came back last night and done at least another 5/6.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aimee McDonald shared a picture of her car after it was damaged overnight by thieves who smashed their way inside. “Putting up a post to make people aware and also to see if anyone else has experienced this,” said Aimee.

“On the early hours of Wednesday morning our car was broken into causing severe damage to the car.

“Haven hasn’t been a great help, police are doing what they can. And it has totally ruined our holiday.

“Just spoke with management from Haven again, absolutely useless. All I’ve had is an apology and promised more patrolling will be done. Disgusted at the service with Haven.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heather Steen had a similar experience with an intruder trying to force his way into her car with a metal bar. She said she was unable to sleep all week following the frightening incident.

Marton Mere Holiday Park, Blackpool

“Security guard was asleep with his feet up”

Another recent guest, Sammy Stokes, said she won’t be returning after being unimpressed with the site’s security.

“I have been twice and was recently there at the end of September. I won’t be returning though.

“Clearly there is a problem with the security. When we drove back into the park at night the gate was open with the security guard sat on his phone, didn’t even look up to see us pass.” “He was asleep with his feet up when myself and my friend came back at 10.45pm. The barrier was open and our taxi just drove straight through,” added Dawn, another disappointed guest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What did Haven say?

A spokesperson for Haven said: “The safety and security of our guests is our number one priority, and our security teams conduct regular patrols targeting criminal and anti-social behaviour.

“We are aware of several recent incidents that have taken place at Marton Mere Holiday Park and are working with the police to ensure enhanced measures are introduced to address this.”